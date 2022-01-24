Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.04 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

