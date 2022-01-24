Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.47.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of LUG opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.51. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.