LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

