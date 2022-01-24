Lyrical Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,594 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 1.94% of Berry Global Group worth $160,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

BERY stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

