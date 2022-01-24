Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 112,528 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,528 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for about 4.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 2.43% of Crown worth $312,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $161,630,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $153,984,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Crown by 775.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Crown by 85.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Crown by 42.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $112.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

