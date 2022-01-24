Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 88,625 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,236,653 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 88,625 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 3.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $239,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC opened at $57.81 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

