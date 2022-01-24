Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $217.13 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.81 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.