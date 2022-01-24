Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $94.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

