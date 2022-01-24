Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

TPB Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

