Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Masco by 66.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

