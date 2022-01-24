Maxcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $453,359.59 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $453,359.59 and $99.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.40 or 1.00063387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00246037 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00335971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00151123 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

