McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,027,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,966,000 after buying an additional 60,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.7% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.77 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.81. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.