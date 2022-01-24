McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,308 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60,892 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

MCD traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $252.02. 72,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,262. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.