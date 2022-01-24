Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 3,123 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.44. 69,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $384.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

