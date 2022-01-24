Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.42. 15,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

