Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 56,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

