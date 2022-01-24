Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $75.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $868.20. The stock had a trading volume of 521,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,479,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,051.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $885.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

