Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,741 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of USB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. 126,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,611. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

