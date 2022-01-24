Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $65.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

