Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,966 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Shares of PLD opened at $155.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.