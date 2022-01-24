Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,829 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.19 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

