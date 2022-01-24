Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $194.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.31.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

