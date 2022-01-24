Meritage Homes (MTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter. Meritage Homes has set its FY21 guidance at $18.75-19.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $18.750-$19.400 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritage Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.