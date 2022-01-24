Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Reduced by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,687,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 501,467 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $912,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.56. 631,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

