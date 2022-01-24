Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Geode Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,427,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $298.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $829.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,781. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

