Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB opened at $296.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $825.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day moving average is $343.98. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

