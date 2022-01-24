Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. UBS Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $298.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.98. The company has a market capitalization of $829.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.