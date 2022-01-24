Metahero (HERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.65 Million

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $260.26 million and $17.65 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00041364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

