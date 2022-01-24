MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $40.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

MGP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,280. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

