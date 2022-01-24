MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

