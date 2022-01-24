Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.51

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

