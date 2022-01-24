Mirrored Apple Tops One Day Volume of $866,577.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $866,577.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $155.88 or 0.00442129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.42 or 0.06533445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,981.74 or 0.99222625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006594 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 79,910 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

