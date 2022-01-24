Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.77.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

