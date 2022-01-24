Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

