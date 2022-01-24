Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.27 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Stericycle worth $18,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,149,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stericycle by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

