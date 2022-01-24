Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.04 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

