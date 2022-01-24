Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Nucor worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nucor by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.