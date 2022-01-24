Mizuho Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $88.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

