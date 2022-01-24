Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.47.

Shares of MRNA opened at $160.07 on Friday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day moving average is $319.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,000 shares of company stock worth $100,291,780. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

