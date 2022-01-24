Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 9% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price traded down 9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $138.18 and last traded at $145.60. 573,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,188,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.07.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,000 shares of company stock worth $100,291,780. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.47.

The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average of $319.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

