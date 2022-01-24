MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.49

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 19807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several analysts have commented on ML shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $142,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

