Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.03. 3,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 172,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Monro by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Monro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

