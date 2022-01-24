Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Cap of $214.03 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $214.03 million and approximately $27.13 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $75.26 or 0.00208024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.14 or 0.06662241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,258.91 or 1.00228645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,240,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,990 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

