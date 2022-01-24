Morgan Stanley Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $142.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.69.

ABBV stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 45.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,070,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,083,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

