Morgan Stanley Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $142.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.
ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.69.
ABBV stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 45.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,070,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,083,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.