Morgan Stanley Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $85.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.78.

D stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

