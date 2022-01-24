Morgan Stanley Trims Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price to $175.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $164.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.