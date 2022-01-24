Morgan Stanley Trims Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Target Price to GBX 190

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 195 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.59) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 189 ($2.58) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.50.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

