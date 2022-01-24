MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.43

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.43 and last traded at $134.75, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.80.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 784.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

