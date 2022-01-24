Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.45.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $323.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

