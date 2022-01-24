Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 109 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,666,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $114.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

